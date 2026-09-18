Telangana EAGLE drug peddler in Miyapur, MDMA pills seized

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana, in coordination with Miyapur police, arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized 14 Ecstasy (MDMA) pills weighing about nine grams near Miyapur Metro Station on Friday, September 18.

The arrested suspect was identified as Pola Suresh Gopi, 29, a native of Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district and a resident of LB Nagar, Hyderabad. Two mobile phones were also seized from him.

According to EAGLE, Gopi had moved to Goa in July 2024 and was involved in a rental-property business. During his stay there, he allegedly came into contact with persons involved in the illegal sale of narcotic substances and began procuring drugs for acquaintances and supplying them at higher prices.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Goa-Mumbai-Hyderabad link in the alleged drug supply network. The police said Gopi procured drugs from a person identified as “Baba” in Goa and later came into contact with Danish Alam Ansari of Mumbai, who allegedly supplied Ecstasy pills.

Police said two acquaintances from Hyderabad had contacted Gopi seeking Ecstasy pills. He allegedly travelled to Mumbai on September 16 and purchased 29 MDMA pills from Ansari for Rs.22,500 through a bank transfer. He allegedly sold 15 pills to a person known as “Munna” of Goa and retained 14 pills, which he carried to Hyderabad by a private bus from Nerul.

He was intercepted near Miyapur Metro Station while allegedly carrying the remaining pills. The alleged suppliers, “Baba” of Goa and Danish Alam Ansari of Mumbai, are absconding, police said.

A case was registered at Miyapur police station under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.