Telangana EAGLE force arrests 24-yr-old with 241 gm MDMA

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough against interstate drug trafficking, the Telangana EAGLE Force, in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru and Shadnagar Police, arrested a 24-year-old drug peddler from Bengaluru and seized 241 grams of MDMA.

Rahul PV of Dommasandra from Belthur area was arrested during a raid on Sunday, June 28. Police also seized three mobile phones.

Rahul allegedly sourced MDMA from a Nigerian national, Michael Johnson alias Honour. Three months ago, Honour was deported back to his country but continued to operate from there.

The syndicate used the “dead drop” method, wherein drugs were hidden at pre-designated locations and their coordinates shared with buyers through encrypted messaging platforms.

The arrest follows the earlier apprehension of an interior designer, Mohit Kumar, on June 10 while transporting 20 grams of MDMA allegedly procured from Rahul. Based on his interrogation, EAGLE teams kept Rahul under surveillance for five days before carrying out the raid.

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Police recovered 25 grams of MDMA from Rahul’s residence and another 108 grams from a concealed dead-drop location. Investigators said the remaining quantity was recovered during the operation, taking the total seizure to 241 grams.

Officials said Rahul allegedly supplied drugs to around 10 regular customers and also acted as a delivery agent for the Nigeria-based kingpin. Investigators claimed he delivered hundreds of grams of MDMA every week, earning nearly Rs 4.5 lakh per month.

The EAGLE Force has identified the money trail and traced links to 10 peddlers and consumers in Telangana. Rahul is also wanted in cases registered at Gachibowli and Shadnagar police stations.

The investigation is continuing to identify other members of the interstate drug network and dismantle the supply chain.