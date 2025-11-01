Telangana EAGLE nabs three for drug consumption at Jubilee Hills pub

Hyderabad: Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on Friday, October 31, arrested three individuals from a pub in Jubilee Hills after they tested positive for drugs.

The accused, identified as Ch Dinesh Kumar, 46, Bahadur Rohith Singh, 31, and Banda Revanth Reddy, 25, were nabbed during a raid conducted at The Moonshine Project.

According to EAGLE, Dinesh Kumar tested positive for opioids and meth, while Rohith and Revanth tested positive for THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) (found in cannabis). They have been handed over to the Film Nagar police.

Two caught peddling drugs in Bollaram

On Thursday, October 30, EAGLE officials, along with Bollaram police, apprehended two individuals who were attempting to distribute drugs to a customer at the check post.

The accused were identified as Shubham Kumar Singh, 27, and Rithik Shiva Nandam Kurup, 24. According to EAGLE, they had procured the drugs from one Nandu, who is a native of Kerala and resides in Bengaluru.

Officials seized 20 gms of MDMA, 2 gms of cocaine, 100 gms OG, 12 LSD blots, Rs 48,000 in cash, two mobiles and a car.

EAGLE has advised to report any suspicious drug-related activity through their toll-free number 1908 or through the WhatsApp number 8712671111.