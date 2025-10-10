Hyderabad: EAGLE cops arrests international hawala network drug kingpin

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has arrested Dargaram Rataji Prajapati, who is allegedly a key kingpin in a drug money laundering network/hawala network operating from Mumbai.

His arrest comes after a raid at Mumbai’s Bharath Kumar Chaganlal and Company, which had allegedly been acting as a front for drug proceeds of Nigerian cartels.

During the raid, EAGLE had seized Rs 3 crore linked to the hawala chain. However, the accused Dargaram had evaded arrest at the time and had been living covertly, frequently changing locations and erasing all communication trail related to the illegal transactions.

Upon interrogation, Dargaram reportedly corroborated the facts that had been disclosed by his other associates Chetan Singh, Ronak Prajapati (Manager), and Chetan Mavji.

The three allegedly frequented Bharath Kumar Chaganlal and Company to collect cash and deliver it to Nigerian cartel members. Dargaram has also revealed locations of other hawala offices operated by them, including one in Ahmedabad and one in New Delhi.

A total of 25 persons have been arrested in the hawala drug money chain and Rs 3.084 crore has been seized so far. EAGLE has urged the public to report any suspicious activity to its helpline at 1908 or through the WhatsApp number 87126 71111 or through the email tsnabho-hyd@tspolice.gov.in

All information shared will be kept confidential, and credible informants will be suitably rewarded.