Telangana anti-narcotics wing seizes Rs 72 crore worth of ephedrine, four held

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) and city police on Wednesday raided a flat in Jeedimetla and arrested four persons for allegedly manufacturing 220 kg of ephedrine, a controlled psychotropic substance valued at Rs 72 crore in the international market.

The accused were identified as Vastavayi Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma, 52, Dangeti Anil, 31, Musini Dorababu, 29 and Maddu Venkata Krishna Rao, 45. A fifth accused, M Prasad, 49, director of PNM Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, is absconding.

Police also seized four mobile phones during the operation.

According to officials, the raid was conducted at Springfield Colony in Jeedimetla. Investigations revealed that the accused had been manufacturing ephedrine at PNM Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, located at IDA Bollaram, and storing it at the flat.

EAGLE officials said that Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma, a native of Kakinada and previously arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2017 and 2019, was the main conspirator. He allegedly provided the formula for manufacturing ephedrine. The production was carried out under the supervision of Anil, a production manager, with the support of company directors Venkata Krishna Rao and Prasad.

The accused used various chemicals, including toluene, bromine, acetone, sodium hydroxide, hydrochloric acid, and acetic acid, to produce the drug. The finished product was later stored in Varma’s apartment.

Officials said ephedrine is a precursor chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, and its street value can increase tenfold once processed.

The PNM Life Sciences unit at IDA Bollaram has been sealed, as the owners failed to produce valid documents such as lease deeds, board meeting minutes, or transaction records, indicating illegal operations.

Police said ephedrine is a highly addictive stimulant that can cause anxiety, insomnia, nausea, weight loss, and other health issues.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and possible international links.