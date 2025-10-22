Telangana: EAGLE seizes 2,745 banned tablets in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), along with Nalgonda police, seized 2,745 tablets of Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus and Tramadol (Ultra King) tablets on October 20.

A total of seven people, including drug peddlers, sellers and consumers, were arrested. The drug racket was busted during a vehicle checking drive by the Nalgonda police.

The prime accused, Zabinulla, 35, a native of Nalgonda, was carrying the drugs on a two-wheeler.

Upon interrogation, he revealed that he had become addicted to Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus tablets and had been illegally purchasing and reselling them for the past three months.

He procured the tablets from Venkata Ramana Medical Store, Thorrur, in Mahabubabad district without a valid doctor’s prescription, in violation of the NDPS Act and Drug Control Rules.

He used to purchase each strip containing eight tablets for Rs 100 and sell the same to local consumers at Rs 200 per strip, thereby earning illegal profit.

Several local consumers, including youth and working professionals, were found to be regularly purchasing and using these tablets for intoxication.

Their statements revealed growing dependence on such opioid-based drugs, highlighting the alarming spread of pharmaceutical drug abuse.

Medical shop violation

Further investigation revealed that Venkata Ramana Medical Store, owned by Daram Krishna Sai, was illegally selling Schedule H1 drugs (Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus and Tramadol) without obtaining valid prescriptions or maintaining statutory records.

Following an inspection, the medical shop was seized by the drug inspector, and the license was cancelled.

The arrested accused were identified as Daram Krishna Sai, 30, a native of Mahabubabad and drug supplier; Shaik Feroz, 26, a consumer from Nalgonda, Ahmed Abdul Hafeez,41, a resident of Nalgonda and a consumer; Shaik Owaiz, 31, a consumer and resident of Nalgonda; Shaik Afroz, 26, a consumer and resident of Nalgonda and Mohammed Javid, 30, a consumer and resident of Nalgonda.

As many as 14 other consumers are absconding. The seized property and arrested persons were handed over to the Nalgonda I Town Police Station, and a case was registered under sections 22(C), 27(a), 29 of the NDPS Act.