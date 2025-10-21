Hyderabad: Kite warehouse in Dhoolpet burns down on Deepawali night

Hyderabad: Firecrackers sparked a major fire in the Dhoolpet area on Monday, October 20, at around 11:00 pm, resulting in major damage to a kite warehouse, informed officials from the Yakutpura fire station.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. However, most goods stored in the warehouse, including kites, two cars and other raw materials were destroyed. Damages of up to Rs 5 lakh are being estimated.

The fire was contained within three hours with the help of three fire tenders.

This incident occurred at around the same time as the fire accident at a Bahadurpura godown, which was attended by the Chandulal Baradari fire station.