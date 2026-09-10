Telangana EAGLE sezeis Rs 3 crore land bought from drug peddling

Hyderabad: The Telangana EAGLE Force and Nizamabad Rural Police have forfeited properties with an estimated market value of Rs.3.02 crore, allegedly acquired from proceeds of Alprazolam trafficking, marking a major financial crackdown on an interstate drug network.

The forfeited assets include 4.20 acres of agricultural land, 667.15 square yards of open plots, a residential house, a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler belonging to two accused persons, their associates and relatives. While the properties were valued at around Rs.52 lakh as per government rates, their prevailing market value was estimated at Rs.3.02 crore.

The properties were forfeited on September 8 under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act, following confirmation by the competent authority at Chennai.

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The action followed a financial investigation launched after Nizamabad Rural Police seized 1.087 kg of Alprazolam, valued at around Rs.10.87 lakh, and arrested several persons in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

Investigators examined revenue records, sale deeds, property tax receipts, building permissions, registration certificates and purchase invoices to establish ownership and trace the alleged financial trail of drug trafficking proceeds.

Police said the investigation revealed an interstate network involving procurement and supply of Alprazolam from Rajasthan and other locations. In a related operation at Kalur village in Nizamabad Rural, police also seized Rs.3.5 lakh cash, two cars and five mobile phones.

EAGLE Force said the forfeiture reflected its strategy of targeting the financial architecture of drug trafficking, rather than limiting enforcement to seizure of narcotics. Further investigation is underway to identify the source, suppliers, transporters, receivers and other persons linked to the network.