Telangana EAGLE team arrests 14 people in multiple narcotics cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team arrested 14 persons who are involved in multiple narcotics cases registered in various police stations across the State.

One person each was arrested from Khamman and Siddipet, two each from Nizamabad and Nalgonda and four each from Hyderabad and Malkajgiri.

In a case in Nalgonda, the suspects had been absconding for the last two years.

“Special teams were constituted to nab all the persons who are absconding since the registration of the criminal cases. All of them will be produced before the court for further action,” said an official from the EAGLEs team.