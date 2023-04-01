Telangana EAMCET engineering tests re-scheduled

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 engineering stream test that was earlier scheduled to be held on May 7, 8, and 9 will now be held on May 12, 13 and 14.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday re-scheduled the test dates as the National Testing Agency has scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG on May 7 besides Telangana State Public Service Commission has proposed to conduct certain exams on May 7, 8 and 9.

However, there is no change in the examination dates of the Agriculture and Medicine stream and it will be conducted on May 10 and 11.