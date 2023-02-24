TS EAMCET 2023 schedule announced; Notification to be released on Feb 28

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on Friday released the schedule for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023. The detailed notification will be released on February 28, 2023.

As per the press release, submission of online applications for TS EAMCET 2023 will begin on March 3, 2023. The last date for submission of applications without a late fee is April 10, 2023. With a late fee, applications can be submitted till May 2, 2023.

Students will get an edit option to make changes in their application between April 12 and 14, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 online applications with late fee

With a late fee of Rs. 250, an application can be submitted online till April 15. Applications can be submitted till April 20 and 25 upon payment of late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2500 respectively.

The applications can be submitted till May 2, 2023, with a late fee of Rs 5000.

The hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2023 can be downloaded from the official website from April 30, 2023.

Dates of entrance test

The entrance test will be conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) from May 7 to 11 in both forenoon and afternoon sessions. While the entrance test for the engineering stream will be conducted between May 7 and 9, the test for agriculture and medicine will be held on May 10 and 11.

Expect on May 7, the entrance test will be conducted in both sessions.

Based on the result of the test, admissions into the first year of various courses including B.E., B.Tech, B.Sc (Hons), B.Sc (Forestry), B.Pharmacy, Pharm-D, and B.Sc (Nursing) can be sought.