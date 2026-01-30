Telangana EAPCET 2026 schedule released – Know exam dates

Hyderabad: The schedule of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026, including exam dates, has been announced officially on Friday, January 30.

It was announced by the TG EAPCET committee.

As per the released timeline, the official TG EAPCET 2026 notification will be issued on February 14, 2026.

The notification will provide essential details regarding the entrance examination process.

The online application process for TG EAPCET 2026 will begin on February 19, 2026.

Candidates must submit their applications on or before the deadline. The last date to apply without paying any late fee is April 4, 2026.

The committee has also released the examination schedule for different streams.

The Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance examinations will be conducted on May 4 and May 5, 2026, whereas the Engineering stream examination is scheduled to take place from May 9 to May 11, 2026.