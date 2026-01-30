Telangana HC orders helpdesk as colleges withhold certificates over fee dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, January 29, pulled up the government over complaints that colleges are harassing students by withholding their original certificates due to pending fee reimbursement and scholarship dues, and directed the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism, including a helpdesk or toll-free number, to address the issue.

The court observed that several students are being forced to approach the Human Rights Commission and courts as college managements refuse to release original certificates, citing non-clearance of dues that are yet to be paid by the government.

PIL seeks immediate release of fee reimbursements, scholarships

Public Interest Litigations were filed by the Association for Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Marginalised (ASEEM) seeking immediate release of pending tuition fee reimbursements and scholarships, and a ban on colleges retaining certificates on the pretext of arrears.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice AK Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that despite government schemes, delays in disbursement were being unfairly passed on to students, particularly those from marginalised backgrounds.

Govt’s response

The government informed the court that a circular had already been issued instructing colleges not to take any action against students due to pending scholarship payments. However, the court noted the need for strict monitoring of compliance.

The bench directed the minority welfare department to oversee the implementation of the government’s instructions and to create a formal mechanism for students to lodge complaints.

The Finance department was asked to file a counter affidavit explaining the status of pending dues.

The case has been posted for further hearing on March 3.