Telangana: Ethanol tanker catches fire in Mahabubnagar, driver burnt alive

Hyderabad: An ethanol tanker caught fire, and the driver was burnt alive after a collision in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar on Wednesday, November 26.

The accident occurred when the tanker collided with a lorry on National Highway 167 in Hanwada mandal. The crash caused a fire, leaving no time for the driver to escape. A video shared on social media shows the tanker going up in flames.

Some local residents rescued the driver of the other lorry involved in the accident. Firefighters reached the spot immediately after being alerted and worked for nearly three hours with three fire engines to extinguish the flames.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the accident.

Previous incident

In May this year, a fire accident occurred at a petrol tanker yard in Hyderabad in Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, causing panic among residents. The incident occurred near an Indian Oil Corporation facility when a petrol tanker caught fire, reportedly due to a technical fault.

Thanks to the quick action of the alert driver, who immediately stopped the vehicle, a potential explosion was averted. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and doused the fire.