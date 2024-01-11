Telangana: EC releases separate notifications for MLC by-elections

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has on Thursday, January 11, issued separate notifications for the bye-elections for two MLC seats that fell vacant under the MLAs quota, following the resignation of Kadiam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy, who were recently elected to the state legislative Assembly.

The polling will be held on January 29, followed by the announcement of the results.

According to the notification, the ECI will hold separate bye-elections for the two MLC seats in Telangana along with one MLC seat in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the announced schedule, notification for the election will be issued on January 11 and the last date of nomination is January 18.

Nominations will be examined by the EC on January 19 and the last date of nomination withdrawal is on January 22.