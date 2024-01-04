Telangana: By-election for 2 MLC vacancies to be held on Jan 29

As per the announced schedule, notification for the election will be issued on January 11 and the last date of nomination is January 18.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th January 2024 5:17 pm IST
EC issues notification for Feb 16 polls to 60-member Tripura Assembly
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, December 4, released the schedule for the by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council to be elected by the members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The election will be held on January 29.

The vacancies occurred as BRS MLCs Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned on December 9, 2023, after their win in the recently held state Assembly polls.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Why isn’t Telangana CM ordering probe into Kaleshwaram: Kishan Reddy

As per the announced schedule, notification for the election will be issued on January 11 and the last date of nomination is January 18.

Nominations will be examined by the EC on January 19 and the last date of nomination withdrawal is on January 22.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th January 2024 5:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button