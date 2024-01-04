Telangana: By-election for 2 MLC vacancies to be held on Jan 29

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, December 4, released the schedule for the by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council to be elected by the members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The election will be held on January 29.

The vacancies occurred as BRS MLCs Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned on December 9, 2023, after their win in the recently held state Assembly polls.

As per the announced schedule, notification for the election will be issued on January 11 and the last date of nomination is January 18.

Nominations will be examined by the EC on January 19 and the last date of nomination withdrawal is on January 22.