Telangana: EC suspends TSTDC MD, OSD for breach of election code

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 17, Friday suspended two state government employees for breaching the Model Code of Conduct in force for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

The ECI, in its letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana has cited a breach of the MCC against Boinpally Manohar Rao, the Managing Director (Facilitation) of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), and Y Satyanarayana, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the TSTDC.

Specifically, the suspension of Boinpally Manohar Rao stems from his presence alongside the Telangana excise minister, V Srinivas Goud, at Tirupati, which has been interpreted as a “potential influence on the impartial conduct expected of government officials during the election period.”

This association was deemed by the poll body to be in direct violation of the MCC under relevant service rules.

“Boinpally Manohar Rao, Managing Director (FAC), TSTDC shall be immediately placed under suspension and departmental proceedings on violation of MCC under relevant service rule shall be initiated,” ECI said in a letter to Telangana CEO, Vikas Raj.

Further, Y Satyanarayana, who was recently re-employed as OSD to the Managing Director, has been directed to be immediately removed from his position.

“Y Satyanarayana OSD, TSTDC (Retd. Deputy Collector) re-employed as OSD to MD shall immediately be removed under relevant contract/re-employment order conditions and applicable rules for violation of MCC,” ECI said in the letter.

The state is going to the ballot on November 3.