TS polls: EC seizes over 72,000 mobiles, cash, ahead of elections

Hyderabad: Since the initiation of the Model Code of Conduct on October 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has confiscated 72,473 mobile phones and 86,573 sarees.

Additionally, the Police Authority, in adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, has seized Rs 1,13,01,129, bringing the total cash seizure to Rs 50,63,21,501. A total of 15 FIRs have been registered, encompassing 742 cases.

In the Hyderabad district, no withdrawals have been observed in the six constituencies, while the entire state has witnessed withdrawals in 12 constituencies.

Among the seven constituencies around the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, only candidates from Goshamahal and Chandrayangutta have withdrawn their nominations.

In the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, Amberpet is the only constituency where candidates have not withdrawn.

Within the Hyderabad district’s 15 constituencies, Goshamahal experienced more nomination rejections than acceptances.

Among the constituencies from the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency (Bahadurpura, Charminar, Malakpet, Yakutpura, and Nampally) and the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency (Amberpet), only Amberpet did not witness any nomination withdrawals.

The Election Commission has taken legal action against various parties, filing five cases in the city. These cases include two in Malakpet, one in Yakutpura, one in Chandrayangutta, and one in Musheerabad, all related to violations of the election code of conduct.