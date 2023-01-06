Telangana: ECI removes bogus voters – Check voters’ list

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday released the final voters’ list for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the Telangana list, the number of voters decreased from 3.03 crore in draft rolls published in 2022 to 2.99 crore now. This happened due to the weeding out of bogus voters.

As per ECI, during the continuous updation process, 3.45 lakh new voters are added and 11.36 lakh voters were removed due to various reasons.

Currently, the total number of voters in Telangana is 2,99,92,941 while in Andhra Pradesh the total number of voters is 3,99,84,868.

Creative by Sameer Khan/Siasat.com

According to the electoral roll released by Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the total number of voters in Hyderabad district is 42,15,456 and Ranga Reddy has 31,08,068 voters. The number of electorate of Medchal Malkajgiri District is 25,24,951.

The highest number of voters is in Serilingampally Assembly Constituency which is 6,44,072. The lowest number of voters is in Bhadrachalam Assembly Constituency whose number was recorded as 1,42,813.

In Telangana, the number of voters in the age group of 18-19 years increased to 2,78,650. The number of male voters is 1,50,48,250 while the number of female voters is 1,49,24,718. NRI and service voters in the state are 2,740 and 15,282 respectively.

Creative by Sameer Khan/Siasat.com

Check names in voters’ list

In order to check your name in the voters’ list, the below steps need to be followed.

Visit the official website of the National Voters’ Service Portal (click here). On the portal, enter personal details such as name, date of birth, assembly constituency, etc. After entering the personal details, the voter’s information will appear on the screen if it is available on the electoral roll.

Appeal to register as voters in Telangana

Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftekhar Hussain, and Maqdoom Mohiuddin of Bibi Amena Multi Speciality Hospital have appealed to the residents of the state to register as voters if their names are missing from the list. They said that it is an important document if national-wide NRC is conducted.

Citing the example of Assam, they said that many people were left with no option but to prove their citizenship in courts due to the non-availability of voter id cards or incorrect details in the documents.

After Assam NRC in which voter id card was one of the documents needed to prove citizenship, over 19 lakh people were excluded from the list.

Those who are willing to register as new voters or correct their details can visit National Voters’ Service Portal (click here).