ED notice to Telangana min Gangula’s kin for violating FEMA

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th September 2023 3:14 pm IST
Telangana: ED issues notice to Gangula's kin for violating FEMA
Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show-cause notice to Swetha Granites and Swetha Agencies owned by the family members of the Telangana BC Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Officials of ED have identified irregularities in exporting granite material to China by Swetha granite companies.

Officials held that they paid only Rs 3 crores to the government and have to pay around Rs 50 crores.

In November 2022, ED and Income Tax (IT) department officials conducted three-day raids at granite companies in Baopet of Kothapally mandal in Karimnagar district.

ED also searched the house of Gangula Kamalakar and his residence which serves as the official address of Swetha Granites.

The officials visited Kakinada, Krishnapatnam, Chennai and Visakhapatnam ports. During the inspection, it was found that the size of the granites mentioned to the mines department was different from the actual size of the export.

The size of the granite was 7.6 lakh cubic meters which exceeded the permissible quantity.

