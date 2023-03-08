Telangana: ED notice to Kavitha part of political conspiracy, says BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday reacted sharply to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to its leader K. Kavitha in the Delhi excise scam and called it a part of a political conspiracy against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Several state ministers and BRS leaders slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the ED notice to Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao.

They alleged that the notice was issued to Kavitha due to political malice as the BJP is scared of BRS growing strong.

Ministers Jagdish Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathore and P. Ajay Kumar lashed out at Narendra Modi government for what they called its political vendetta.

Energy minister Jagdish Reddy described the central government as an epitome of evil. He alleged that the BJP was misusing constitutional institutions.

“This is not a notice issued as part of investigation by the agencies but this is done with political malice,” he said.

The minister believes that it is part of the conspiracy by the BJP to trouble the AAP government in Delhi and BRS government in Telangana. He also dubbed this an attempt to damage the self-esteem of BRS leader KCR. He, however, said these tactics would not work against KCR.

“Those who think that by doing this they can stop BRS are fools,” he said, adding that dictators can’t stand for long.

“Modi’s misdeeds are about to end and our fight will continue till the BJP government is unseated from power,” he said.

Jagdish Reddy remarked that cases and jails are not new for BRS and recalled that in 2001 while launching the movement for Telangana state, KCR had said that those who work for people will have to face cases and go to jail.

Agriculture minister termed the notice to Kavitha as the pinnacle of hate politics. “Unable to face KCR, they are implicating Kavitha in a false case with political vendetta,” he said.

He alleged that by corrupting the investigating agencies, the BJP government has damaged their confidence. “People are laughing at ED, CBI and I-T notices. Why are they silent on Adani who destroyed the country’s economy,” he asked.

Minister for tribal welfare Satyavathi Rathore said that those who speak against the Central government are being booked and arrested by the Modi government.

She said the CBI came and questioned Kavitha and left, but now the ED arrested Arun Pillai and called him benami of Kavitha. “They immediately issued a notice to her and asked her to appear tomorrow thus trying to project her as an accused,” he said

She said since Kavitha was to stage a protest in Delhi over women’s reservation Bill, the ED notice was issued to muzzle her voice.

“I want to tell the BJP government at the Centre that your downfall will start in Telangana. We will fight whatever case they register,” she said and asked why no case was booked against Adani who is involved in scams of lakhs of crores and who is close to the Prime Minister.