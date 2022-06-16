Telangana: Edu minister Sabitha urges IIIT Basara students to stop agitation

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday urged students of IIIT Basara to withdraw their agitation, saying that the government is sympathetic to their demands.

Students of IIIT Basara, however, replied to her tweet saying that they needed reform and solving of problems, and not the government’s sympathy.

I request the students of IIIT Basara to withdraw their agitation. The Govt is sympathetic to your demands. #IIITBASARA — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) June 16, 2022

Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Telangana continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Also Read Telangana: Students of IIIT Basara continue protest

Students of RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basara, at Basara town in the Nirmal district, were staging a sit-in at the main gate of the building in support of their demands.

They are protesting over the poor quality of food and demanding improvement of other basic amenities and also appointing a regular vice-chancellor.

The students also demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and information technology minister K. T. Rama Rao visit RGUKT to personally see the problems faced by them.

The students have complained that the food being served in the hostel mess is of poor quality. They alleged that on several occasions, small insects and frogs were found in the hostel food.

“We don’t even have a proper drinking water facility. Though this was brought to the notice of the authorities many times, no action was taken,” a student leader said.

The students have vowed to continue their protest till their problems are addressed.