Telangana Education Commission proposes overhaul of state edu infra

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Commission has proposed a significant overhaul of the state’s educational infrastructure by recommending the establishment of three Telangana Public Schools and four Telangana Foundation Schools in each mandal.

This initiative aims to enhance educational standards and provide quality education from nursery to intermediate levels in public schools and up to the second grade in foundation schools.

The commission, led by chairman Akunuri Murali, submitted a comprehensive report to chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, detailing these reforms in the education sector.

Public Schools to cater from the nursery to intermediate level

The Telangana Public Schools will cater to students from nursery to intermediate levels, with a capacity to accommodate between 1,500 to 1,800 students per school.

These institutions are envisioned to be on par with central schools, offering a comprehensive curriculum that includes intermediate education.

On the other hand, the Telangana Foundation Schools will focus on early education, providing classes from nursery to the second grade, with a smaller student body of 250 per school.

Each foundation school is recommended to be built on approximately half an acre of land.

To ensure the success of these schools, the commission emphasizes the importance of qualified teachers, basic amenities, and sports facilities.

Existing schools can be upgraded to meet these new standards, thereby optimizing resources and infrastructure.

Each public school to cost Rs 12 cr

The financial projections for these projects are substantial, with each public school estimated to cost Rs 12 crore and each foundation school around Rs 3.5 crore.

A key strategy to attract students from private schools is by offering transportation services. The commission suggests providing subsidized bus services, which not only benefits students but also creates employment opportunities for local youth.

The estimated cost for implementing transportation services per mandal is Rs 3.15 crore.