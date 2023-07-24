Telangana educationist complies study material for competitive exams in Urdu

Hyderabad: In an effort to make study material for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) available in Urdu language, a renowned educationist has covered the entire syllabus in ten volumes.

Mohammed Khaja, founder and director of BC Study Circle, has not just compiled the material, but also converted the same in ‘speaking mode’ using AI tools. Hailing from Adilabad, Khaja envisions an exclusive IAS Study Circle for those coming from Urdu-medium backgrounds.

Owing to a lack of study material in Urdu, only 38 candidate out of the 25,000 who opted for Urdu medium, qualified for the Group-I preliminary exam in October 2022.

Ever since, the state government declared Urdu to be the second state language, Khaja took up the initiative of compiling study material in Urdu, for those who struggle to follow the vast syllabus in English or Telugu language.

Besides the TSPSC syllabus, Khaja has also compiled a ‘bit bank’ for Telangana History and Telangana Movement in the Urdu languages.

Books in Urdu, for competitive exams, compiled by Khaja

“Many students from Urdu-medium background face difficulties while preparing for various competitive exams,” said Khaja. “It is difficult to find the updated syllabus in Urdu.”

“While they prepare for the exams, it takes a lot of time for them to collect the material or study in other languages. Hence, they fail to qualify,” added Khaja.

For the students to overcome this barrier, Khaja has been preparing the study material since 2021.

While Telugu academy books are priced at Rs 400, Khaja’s material can be availed for almost half the price. Khaja further said that the idea of a AI-powered ‘speaking’ module for both English and Urdu medium syllabi would make the preparation easier.

On July 23, 500 copies of ‘5,000 bit bank’ (Urdu) were distributed among Urdu-medium students at The Siasat Daily‘s office in Abids.

The ‘bit bank’ covers topics like Indian History, Indian Constitution, Indian Geography and Economics, Telangana geography, Biological Sciences, Physics, Chemistry and current affairs updated till June 2023 were distributed for free.

Nearly 1,000 people participated in the launch of ‘bit bank’ and many reviewed the book, stating that the consolidated data was simple to understand and would consume less preparation time.

For more information and related queries, contact Mohd Khaja on 9948835280.