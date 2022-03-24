Telangana: Eight accused arrested for murdering rowdy sheeter

Hyderabad: Eight accused persons were arrested in a murder case by the Balapur police here on Wednesday.

The eight accused were identified as Saleh bin Hafeez Mahroz, Abubakar Bin Hafeez (21), Ismail Bin Abdul Aziz (19), Jaffer Bin Hawali (32), Baber Hamdi (24), Shaik Majid Al Hasan (21), Ibrahim Mohammad Bin Abdul Azizi al Kaseri (20), Munasir Amer Barasith(20).

The deceased, who was murdered, was identified as Ilyas Nawab (32), a resident of Ranga Reddy district. He was also a rowdy sheeter.

According to a press release, the accused and deceased were friends. They developed differences over something and challenged each other to kill on the phone call. After that, the accused Saleh Bin Hafeez Mahroz made a plan with another seven.to kill Nawab.

On March 20, the eight accused went to Nawab’s house and waited for him to come out. When he did, they attacked him with knives and sticks, leading to severe stab injuries. Nawab then collapsed and the accused ran away.

The deceased however managed to call up and inform one of friends and explained the entire incident. Nawab’s friend then rushed to his house and shifted him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The police arrested the accused on March 23 and registered a case under section 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149.