Telangana: Elderly woman gangraped by neighbours in Medchal

Medchal: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons including her neighbour in Bandamadaram village of Medchal, police said on Friday, September 20.

The incident happened on Thursday night when the neighbour lured the elderly woman to his house on the pretext of cooking food.

The woman in her complaint to police said after cooking food at the neighbour’s house, she slept there, and the accused sexually exploited her in her sleep, police said, adding she was taken to a hospital on Friday.

The woman and the accused had “consumed” liquor at the house, police said.

A case was registered at Medchal police station and the neighbour was taken into custody. Further probe was on.