Telangana: Electoral rolls of gram panchayats on September 21, notification issued

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission has instructed all District Panchayat Officers to create and publish the photo electoral rolls for all gram panchayats by September 21.

A notification regarding this was released on Wednesday, August 21. As part of this process, the draft electoral rolls for the gram panchayats, which will include details of ward divisions, are to be prepared and displayed at the panchayat and mandal Praja Parishad on September 6.

Any objections regarding the re-arrangement of rural assembly voters in the electoral rolls for wards and gram panchayats will be accepted from September 7 to September 13.

Following the resolution of these objections on September 19, the final photo electoral rolls will be published on September 21.