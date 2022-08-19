Telangana: Electricity bills set to rise as discoms plan to collect true-up charges

Hyderabad: Electricity bills are set to rise as the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) and Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSNPDCL) are gearing up to collect true-up charges soon.

The discoms have submitted the proposal to collect Rs. 4092 crores as true-up charges from 2006-07 to 2020-21. Out of the total amount, TSSPDCL sought Rs. 3, 259 crores whereas, TSNPDCL is looking for Rs. 833 crores.

In Andhra Pradesh, the discoms recently got the approval for the collection of true-up charges. APERC has approved the collection of true-up charges in 36 months and 18 months.

In Telangana, the decision to collect true-up charges is nothing less than a shock to the electricity consumers as the recent hike in electricity tariff is already burning a hole in consumers’ pockets.

What are true-up charges?

True-up charges are the gap between the power supply, and billed amount and collection. It is usually taken for the 1-2 previous years.

Those who are residing in rented houses will be the most affected ones as they have to bear the charges for the electricity consumed by the previous tenants.

In the month of March, TSERC approved a 14 percent average electricity tariff hike. The revised tariff came into effect on April 1.

The new tariff has increased the electricity bills for both domestic and non-domestic consumers.

Now, the proposal to collect true-up charges will further inflate the electricity bills.