Telangana electricity dept to appoint new discom directors soon

Hyderabad: In a recent announcement, the electricity department has released the criteria for appointing directors of distribution companies (discoms) based on guidelines from GO 18 issued on May 14, 2012.

Eligible candidates should have qualifications as chief engineer, chief general manager, or executive director for a minimum of three years.

The department is seeking experienced professionals for the director’s role, and applicants must have 15 years of experience in power department operations. They also require at least 25 years of work experience in Central and State Governments or Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

The maximum age limit for applicants is 65 years at the time of notification.

Directors appointed under these criteria will have a tenure of two years.

However, their tenure can be extended twice each year and is dependent upon positive performance evaluations by the Selection Committee.

Presently, the department has 27 directors, including those of Transco, Genco, TSSPDCL, and NPDCL.