Telangana: Eloped couple dies by suicide fearing legal action

In a tragic incident, a newlywed couple died by suicide, fearing police action as the bride was minor. The incident took place in Rangareddy’s Kondurg mandal.

According to police, 24-year-old K Srikant and a minor girl had eloped and got married. Upon their return, they were warned of legal repercussions as the girl was minor, leading them to take the extreme step.

The couple first connected on Instagram several months ago and subsequently fell in love, leading to their decision to marry. Srikanth was employed at a kirana store while the girl had recently completed her class X examination.

On March 27, defying societal norms and familial objections, they eloped to Yadadri, where they got married. Upon returning to Srikanth’s residence post-wedding, concerns arose within his family regarding potential legal repercussions.

Faced with warnings, the couple decided to leave Srikanth’s home on March 30. Their despair led them to die by suicide on the outskirts of the town.

They were rushed them to a nearby hospital, where the girl succumbed on Monday, followed by Srikanth’s demise on Tuesday.