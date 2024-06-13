Telangana employee wins gold in powerlifting at national level

Hyderabad: Pradeep Kumar, an Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) at the Rachakonda Commissionerate has achieved a gold medal in powerlifting in the National Level Power Lifting competitions held in New Delhi from June 7 to June 10.

He lifted a total weight of 170 kg deadlift in the weight category of 83 kg and stood first, winning the gold medal.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi congratulated Pradeep Kumar on Wednesday, June 12, for inspiring youth and participating in state, national and world-level competitions with a passion for sports.

The CP specially commended for raising the name of Telangana at the world level and wished him more success in the future.

Chief Accounts Officer Suguna Garu, Junior Accounts Officer Venkateswara Rao and Senior Accountant Abhinav participated in the felicitation programme, a press release informed.