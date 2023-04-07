Telangana: Employees of Minority Welfare Department eagerly waiting for salaries

Hyderabad: The Minority Finance Corporation and the directorate of the Minority Welfare Department, the supervisory body of all these institutions, have not yet been paid the last month’s salary despite April 6, while festivals are going on across the country and in view of the month of Ramzan, the government in the state has allowed Muslim employees to go home an hour in advance. However, salaries have not yet been released to the employees of the Minority Welfare Department.

Employees who were waiting for the shopping for their respective festivals are still facing disappointment due to the non-release of salaries by the state government for office bearers and employees of the Minority Welfare Department.

According to sources, salaries have been released to employees of all departments serving across the state, but the non-release of salaries to those serving in the Minority Welfare Department is the worst example of the state government’s negligence towards the minorities. Salaries have been released to the employees of only one institution, the Telangana State Waqf Board, which is also serving under the Minority Welfare Department of the state government, while the employees of all other institutions are facing a difficult situation and they do not see any solution to this problem.

As a result of the biased attitude adopted by the Finance Department of the state government, the employees serving in the Minority Welfare Department have started facing many problems.

Employees say it cannot be justified and fair enough to only allow them home early during the month of Ramzan, but steps should have been taken in advance according to the government policy with the timely disbursal of salaries during the festive season, but due to the state government’s financial situation created for the last few years, the employees are facing many problems and this month during the month of Ramzan. Due to the non-release of salaries on time, employees serving in low positions are facing financial difficulties.