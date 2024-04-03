Telangana: Endowments commissioner tells officials to protect temple lands

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Endowments department M Hanumantha Rao has directed the officials to work in collaboration with the revenue department to protect temple lands, set up boundaries, recover the lands under encroachers, and file cases against the encroachers.

He issued there directions during a review meeting with higher officials and executive officers of major temples in Telangana on Wednesday, April 3.

He also told the officials to ensure availability of cool drinking water, juices, prashad of good quality, and set up canopies for shade on all temples premises, as there will be a rush of devotees at all major temples during summer vacations.

He made it clear that any irregularities in the income and expenditure in the temples, or negligence in the duties will not be tolerated. He told the officials to resolve the issues concerning the purohits and temple staff and to hold weekly review meetings with their staff.

He also asked the endowment officials to erect boards depicting the history and other information related to the temples.