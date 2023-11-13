Telangana energy minister invites Congress to ‘hold live wire’ challenge

Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy said he was ready to hold live electric wires in Karnataka for 18 hours, and asked if Congress leaders could do the same in Telangana

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th November 2023 6:33 pm IST
I am ready to hold electric wires for 18 hrs in Karnataka: Telangana Energy Minister, G Jagadish Reddy
Telangana energy minister G Jagdish Reddy

Hyderabad: In response to the Congress doubts over 24-hours free electricity to the agricultural sector in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and energy minister G Jagadish Reddy challenged the Congress, which rules Karnataka, saying he was ready to hold live wires in Karnataka for 18 hours.

He said: “I am ready to hold electricity lines in Karnataka for 18 hours. Do the Congress leaders have the guts to hold the electricity line even for one minute in Telangana?”

Speaking at Chivvemla, Suryapet district, Jagadish Reddy dared Congress leaders to physically test the truth of their claims by holding electric wires. He asked Congress leaders to reflect on the contrast between the power supply situation in Telangana before and after 2014. “Congress is spreading propaganda like a Goebbelsian campaign (Nazi propaganda minister), their allegations on electricity are misleading and false,” Jagadish Reddy said.

MS Education Academy

Recently, chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao took a dig at Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and said, he is talking in Telangana about the Siddaramaiah-led government’s five-hour free power to farmers, whereas the BRS government already provides 24-hour free power supply to farmers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th November 2023 6:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button