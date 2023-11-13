Telangana energy minister invites Congress to ‘hold live wire’ challenge

Hyderabad: In response to the Congress doubts over 24-hours free electricity to the agricultural sector in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and energy minister G Jagadish Reddy challenged the Congress, which rules Karnataka, saying he was ready to hold live wires in Karnataka for 18 hours.

He said: “I am ready to hold electricity lines in Karnataka for 18 hours. Do the Congress leaders have the guts to hold the electricity line even for one minute in Telangana?”

Speaking at Chivvemla, Suryapet district, Jagadish Reddy dared Congress leaders to physically test the truth of their claims by holding electric wires. He asked Congress leaders to reflect on the contrast between the power supply situation in Telangana before and after 2014. “Congress is spreading propaganda like a Goebbelsian campaign (Nazi propaganda minister), their allegations on electricity are misleading and false,” Jagadish Reddy said.

Recently, chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao took a dig at Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and said, he is talking in Telangana about the Siddaramaiah-led government’s five-hour free power to farmers, whereas the BRS government already provides 24-hour free power supply to farmers.