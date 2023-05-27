Telangana: Entries invited for video contest on impact of drugs

Hyderabad: As a part of International Day Against Drugs and Illicit Trafficking, the Telangana government has announced a short video-making contest titled ‘Drugs and Its Adverse Impact on Society’.

The State police, and the department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons will collaborate to conduct the state-level competition for people above 18 years of age.

Aiming at creating awareness, the contest calls for the creation of short videos with a maximum duration of three minutes where the participants are encouraged to showcase their creativity, highlighting the detrimental effects of drugs on individuals, families, and communities.

The deadline for submissions is June 20 followed by which the winners of the contest will receive cash awards where the first-place winner will be awarded Rs 75,000, the runner-up will receive Rs 50,000, and the second runner-up will be given Rs 30,000.

People interested in taking part in the contest can contact the organisers on 96523 94751 for further information.