Telangana: Ex MP Jithender Reddy resigns from BJP, joins Congress

Hyderabad: Former Mahabubnagar MP and senior BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy officially resigned from the party on Friday, March 15 and joined the Congress party.

The development comes very close to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls across the country.

This comes one day after his meeting with Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday. He is expected to join the grand old party very soon.

In a resignation letter directed to BJP national president JP Nadda, he expressed his “gratitude” to Nadda and the national leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the time in the party but said that his decision came after the party preferred “outsiders” over loyal party members.

“…..our party has given preference to outsiders who recently joined our party and do not share the same ethos as us. I have conveyed my reservations and apprehensions several times at the state and national level. Therefore, with deep regret, I resign from the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

He further said that under the “dynamic leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “our nation has seen rapid development across all sections of the population.”

“Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji has kept our nation safe and secure amidst multiple global challenges and I express my deepest gratitude to the entire leadership. The leadership put their trust in me by appointing me as the National Executive Member, and I have delivered on multiple occasions,” he said.

He also blamed the “leadership change” in Telangana from former state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to G Kishan Reddy for the party’s recent setbacks in the state.

“……In Telangana state, Shri Bandi Sanjay garu continued the development work and ensured that the BJP reaches nooks and corners of our state. The party was steadily rising and the message of development was being conveyed to everyone. However, after the change in state leadership, the party has suffered severely as witnessed by the recently-concluded assembly elections, where the party should have won at least 25 seats but we managed to secure only 8 seats in the 119-member assembly of Telangana assembly,” he added.

The development comes reportedly after Jithender Reddy’s ‘disappointment’ over the saffron party going with the party’s national vice president and former minister DK Aruna for the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat.