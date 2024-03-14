Hyderabad: Revanth meets BJP’s Jithender Reddy, to join Congress

Formerly with BRS, he won as its candidate in the 2024 general elections and served as the Mahabubnagar before he jumped ship to the BJP in 2019.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th March 2024 4:58 pm IST
Telangana: Ex MP Jithender Reddy resigns from BJP, to join Congress
Ex BJP MP AP Jithender Reddy with Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy met senior BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy at his residence on Thursday, March 14, as the latter is soon joining the Congress, just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The development comes reportedly after Jithender Reddy’s ‘disappointment’ over the saffron party going with the party’s national vice president and former minister DK Aruna for the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat.

