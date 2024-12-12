Telangana: Ex-BRS ministers detained while enroute to meet tribal students

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police took into preventive custody ex-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ministers (and Maheshwaram MLA) P Sabitha Indra Reddy and (MLC) Satvathi Rathod on Thursday, December 12, when they were on way to a Tribal Welfare Girls Hostel to meet students affected due to food poisoning.

About 15 students were hospitalized on December 10 due to food poisoning at Saipur in Tandur in the district. The students of the Tribal Welfare Girls Hostel in Saipur had dinner in the hostel on Monday and complained of uneasiness, stomach ache and vomiting on Tuesday morning.



Satvathi Rathod, who served as tribal welfare minister during previous BRS government along with Maheshwaram MLA, P Sabita Indra Reddy was on way to Tandur Hostel. Enroute, the police stopped them and prevented them from going ahead citing law and order issues.

Both the women leaders of the BRS along with party workers sat on the road to protest against the move of the police. The police then shifted the ex-BRS ministers into a police vehicle. Both the leaders are being shifted back to Hyderabad by the Vikarabad police.