Telangana: Ex-BRS MLA Shakeel demands CBI inquiry into son’s accident case

Hyderabad: Alleging that West Zone DCP Vijay Kumar and the police were foisting false cases against his son and harassing him, former Bodhan MLA Mohd Aamir Shakeel has warned that the West Zone police will be responsible if anything happened to his son.

“If my son is found guilty he could be punished as per law, but playing politics of vengeance against me and targeting my son for that is not right,” he said, speaking with media on Wednesday, April 17.

Urging chief minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the cases filed against his son Rahil Amir, Shakeel demanded that an inquiry be ordered under the supervision of the sitting High Court judge, or conduct a CBI inquiry into the case.

He claimed that his son has nothing to do with the Jubilee Hills hit-and-run case where a toddler died, and the case related to the accident near Pragathi Bhavan where his son had allegedly rammed his car into the barricades.

Also Read Ex-MLA Bodhan may be booked in accident cases involving son

BRS leaders meet DGP, allege cadres being harassed by police

BRS leaders including former MLA Balka Suman, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, and others met DGP DGP Ravi Gupta in his office on Wednesday, bringing to his notice that BRS cadres were being “harassed” by the police just for raising people’s issues.

They alleged that within four months of coming to power in the state, the Congress government had been making a mockery of democracy, by using police to bind over, file cases, and threaten BRS cadres through phone; even if BRS workers posted anything on the social media critical of the State government.