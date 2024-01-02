Ex-MLA Bodhan may be booked in accident cases involving son

Hyderabad: The city police are now re-conducting an enquiry into a road accident cases involving Rahil Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA and BRS leader Aamir Shakil. In one of the accidents an infant was killed after being hit by a car, police sources said.

Even though there were reports that Rahil was driving the car, the police then gave him a clean chit and declared another driver as an accused. The incident occurred in March 2022.

After the recent Punjagutta incident, where Rahil rammed a BMW into a police barricade and escaped from the police station, the police officers are now probing the case with available evidence.

On the night of December 24, Rahil rammed his car into the police barricade and was taken to the police station. He allegedly escaped from the police station while being taken to traffic police station for a test to check his alcohol level.

Following the incident, K Sreenivasa Reddy, Hyderabad Commissioner ordered an enquiry after it came to light the police booked another person and let off Rahil in the case. The officials enquiring into the case said the inspector Durga Rao had a phone conversation with Shakil, who is in Dubai and allowed Rahil to leave the police station.

Subsequently, the police commissioner suspended Punjagutta inspector and now officials are contemplating booking him in the case for colluding with the accused. According to reports Aamir Shakil may also be booked in the case.

The police visited the houses of relatives of Aamir Shakil in the city and issued notices. After following the due process, police will even make efforts to bring the father-son to the city from Dubai, where they are presently staying.

A lookout notice was issued against Rahil by the Hyderabad police.