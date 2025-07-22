Telangana: Ex-councillor booked for harassing girls in BC hostel

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a former councillor on charges of “harassment and misbehaviour” with some inmates of a state-run girls’ hostel in Sangareddy district, police said on Tuesday.

The former councillor of Narayankhed, identified as Rajesh, who is the son of the hostel warden, Sharada, was accused of “misbehaving” with minor girls during frequent visits to the hostel.

The man is reportedly a former Congress party councillor.

Some of the inmates also alleged that the accused, who is in his mid-30s, entered the hostel in an “inebriated condition and harassed and misbehaved” with them, police added.

They claimed that although the matter was brought to the warden’s attention, “no action was taken”. Instead, two hostel workers allegedly abused them for raising the issue.

Also Read Telangana police catch over 6100 for sexual harassment

An assistant BC welfare official visited the hostel, conducted an inquiry, and subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the former councillor, his mother—the hostel warden—and two hostel workers, a police official said.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated by the district BC welfare officer against the warden and the workers, police added.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)