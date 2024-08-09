Telangana police catch over 6100 for sexual harassment

Hyderabad: In the first half of 2024, the Telangana Police apprehended 6,129 individuals across the state for sexually harassing women. Among those arrested, the highest number 2,630 were between 19 and 25 years old, while 936 were minors under 18.

Between July 17 and 31, the Rachakonda Police, a division within Telangana, caught 138 individuals, including 70 minors, for allegedly sexually harassing women and girls.

Shikha Goel, Director General of the Women Safety Wing, praised the success of the SHE Teams, who have played a pivotal role in reducing harassment and improving women’s safety.

The SHE Teams’ efforts have led to an increase in the reporting of cases, effective interventions in harassment incidents, and greater public awareness. “The use of technology, undercover operations, and targeted actions in identified hotspots have been key factors in their success,” Goel stated.

The Rachakonda SHE Teams conducted undercover operations in public places such as Metro stations, bus stands, and near educational institutions and markets. During this period, the police received 181 complaints from women, resulting in 14 FIRs being registered, 54 petty cases filed, and 81 individuals being counselled and released with warnings.

Additionally, the SHE Teams organized 50 awareness programs during the fortnight, reaching nearly 7,885 women to educate them on safety measures and resources available to them.