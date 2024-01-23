Telangana ex-DGP Mahender Reddy likely to be next TSPSC chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is reportedly considering the appointment of retired DGP M Mahender Reddy as the chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

371 individuals filed applications for the positions, out of which, 50 came for the chairman’s post. The last day of submitting applications was January 18, according to a report by The Hindu.

Despite that, the state government has reportedly only forwarded Mahender Reddy’s name to the Governor for consideration.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has given priority to filling this position and a search committee headed by chief secretary Santhi Kumari was formed.

Also Read Telangana Guv accepts resignations of TSPSC chairman, members

Mahender Reddy, a 1986 batch officer of the Indian Police Service, has served in various high-ranking roles, including as the DGP of Telangana for five years.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepted the resignations of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy, members Prof. Bandi Linga Reddy, and Sri Karam Ravinder Reddy on January 10.

State chief minister A Revanth Reddy has repeatedly asserted that the process for conducting recruitment exams will begin once the TSPSC is reconstituted.

As the resignations are accepted now, a new board can be constituted by the state government which will then initiate the process to conduct recruitment exams.

Minutes after his meeting with the newly elected chief minister A Revanth Reddy on December 11, Janardhan Reddy had reached Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation.

The TSPSC paper leak case had become a major issue with the opposition parties targeting the BRS government over its failure to conduct the exams in a foolproof manner leading to paper leaks and postponement and cancellations of Group-1 Preliminary examination and other tests.