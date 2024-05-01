Telangana: Ex-minister Indrakaran Reddy quits BRS, joins Congress

Hyderabad: In yet another jolt for BRS, former minister A Indrakaran Reddy tendered his resignation from the BRS primary membership on Wednesday, May 1. He joined Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge of Telangana Deepa Das Munshi at Gandhi Bhavan the same day.

He sent his resignation letter, which was shared on social media, to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Also Read Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi joins Congress

Earlier during the day, Venkateshwar Reddy, BJP GHMC corporator from Vanasthalipuram division joined Congress in the presence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy.