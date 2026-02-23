Telangana Excise Constable G Soumya’s brother given govt job

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday, February 23, handed an appointment letter to the younger brother of Telangana Excise Constable Gajula Sowmya, who was run over by a ganja-laden car while on duty and died after battling for her life for eight days.

Nizamabad District Collector Ila Tripathi handed over the letter to G Shravan, who will now work as a Junior Assistant in the Excise Department.

Soumya was allegedly run over by a ganja laden car in Nizamabad during a vehicle check. The vehicle was being driven by Syed Sohail and Mohammed Saifuddin when they tried to escape the officials. They were eventually apprehended.

The 25-year-old was seriously injured with a damaged liver and kidneys. She was admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, where she was under ventilatory support. On January 31, she died.

The Telangana government announced Rs 1 crore ex gratia to her family, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally handed over the cheque to her mother. The government announced it will continue to pay Soumya’s salary for the remaining period of her service, up to the notional date of retirement.