Telangana Excise dept invites applications for 41 new bars

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is giving out 41 new licences for bars and restaurants in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri. The application fee is Rs 1 lakh, and the applications will be open from September 28 to October 12.

Among the 41 bars, 14 will be within the jurisdiction of CYBER (Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri), and 27 across other municipal corporations and municipalities.

For the 14 bars in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri, the Excise Department has enabled applications to be submitted at the Commissioner’s office (Abkari Bhavan) as well as at the respective Deputy Commissioner’s offices within that jurisdiction.

Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Harikiran said that applications for bars in municipal corporations and municipalities in other districts must be submitted at the Commissioner’s office, the respective District Prohibition and Excise Officer (DPEO) offices, and the Deputy Commissioner offices of the respective combined districts. The Excise Department has stated that applications must be submitted only on government working days between 10 am and 5 pm.

Applications for one bar in Aliabad (under the Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner’s jurisdiction) and two each in the Chintalapally-Yellampet municipality will be accepted at the Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner’s office and the Quthbullapur DPEO office.

Applications have been invited for bars in the following areas: one in Chevella municipality and two in Moinabad municipality (under the Ranga Reddy Deputy Commissioner’s jurisdiction); one each in the Kodangal and Pargi municipalities (Vikarabad district), Gaddi Potharam and Kohir municipalities (Sangareddy district); and two in Gummadala municipality.

The Excise Department has also opened the application process for new bars in the following municipalities: Asifabad (Adilabad district); Ashwaraopeta and Kalluru (Khammam ); Makthal, Mahabubnagar, and Devarakadra (Mahabubnagar district); Bodhan (Nizamabad); Biddakunta (Kamareddy ); Narsampet (Warangal district); Station Ghanpur (Jangaon); K Samudram (Mahabubabad); and Mulugu (Jayashankar Bhupalpally).

The Excise Department stated that an annual excise fee of Rs 44 lakh must be paid for the Nizamabad-Bodhan bar, Rs 42 lakh for the Nizamabad-Bodhan bar, and Rs 30 lakh for the remaining bars.