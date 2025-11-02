Telangana excise dept receives 491 applications for 19 liquor shops

As of November 1, the Telangana excise department has received a total of 95,628 applications for 2620 liquor shops

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 2nd November 2025 12:01 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department on Saturday, November 1, received 491 license applications for 19 liquor shops. The draw of lots will be conducted on Monday.

The license application process for these liquor shops was suspended in October. As of November 1, the Telangana excise department has received a total of 95,628 applications for 2620 liquor shops. Applications were invited for 6 liquor shops in Adilabad, 7 in Asifabad, 2 in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 3 shops in Shamshabad Excise Circle and one shop in Sangareddy.

Excise officials said that 491 applications were received for 19 liquor shops by the end of the applications on Saturday.

Memory Khan Seminar

Prohibition and Excise Commissioner C Harikiran said that the selection of licensees for 19 liquor shops will be done by the collectors.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 2nd November 2025 12:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button