Telangana excise dept receives 491 applications for 19 liquor shops

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department on Saturday, November 1, received 491 license applications for 19 liquor shops. The draw of lots will be conducted on Monday.

The license application process for these liquor shops was suspended in October. As of November 1, the Telangana excise department has received a total of 95,628 applications for 2620 liquor shops. Applications were invited for 6 liquor shops in Adilabad, 7 in Asifabad, 2 in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 3 shops in Shamshabad Excise Circle and one shop in Sangareddy.

Excise officials said that 491 applications were received for 19 liquor shops by the end of the applications on Saturday.

Prohibition and Excise Commissioner C Harikiran said that the selection of licensees for 19 liquor shops will be done by the collectors.