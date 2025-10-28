Telangana Excise dept to reopen applications for 19 liquor shops

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise department will reopen application for 19 liquor shops in Telangana on Tuesday, October 28.

The application deadline for these shops is November 1 and the draw of lots will be held on November 3. Applications will be received for 7 liquor shops in Asifabad district, 6 in Adilabad district, 2 in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, 3 in Shamshabad Excise district and one in Sangareddy district.

In this regard, Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Chevvuru Hari Kiran has asked officials to be prepared for the application and draw of lots process. The application process for these 19 shops was previously halted on October 26.

In a message, the Prohibition and Excise Superintendent, Shamshabad, stated: “The draw of lots will not be conducted on October 27 for SSB 107, SSB 110, and SSB 111. Applicants who filed for these shops need not attend. The next date will be communicated later.”

According to the excise department, around 30 applications were received for each of these shops. Senior officials, however, were reportedly expecting more applications to boost revenue, which may be a reason behind the suspension. Efforts to contact the Excise Superintendent for clarification went unanswered.

Officials noted that the department cannot unilaterally suspend a draw of lots, which generally requires approval from the District Collector under specific circumstances.