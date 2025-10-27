Telangana: Friends file over 100 applications for liquor shop licenses, get three

Hyderabad: A group of three friends filed more than 100 applications for liquor shop licenses in Telangana’s Sangareddy, securing tenders for three on Monday, October 27.

K Vamsidhar Reddy and his friends Harish and Murali had jointly submitted the applications. According to the Telangana excise department, all three draws had shops registered under Vamsidhar’s name.

Also Read Excise dept receives 95K applications for liquor shop license in Telangana

The trio was elated after learning that the allotted shops Numbers 32, 34 and 40 were all located in Patancheru, an area known for recording some of the highest liquor sales in the district. The draw of lots is being conducted across Telangana on Monday.

The Telangana excise department received 95,436 applications for liquor shop licenses in Telangana, recording a drop of 37,000 compared to last year. The extended deadline ended on Thursday, October 23.

In 2024, 1.32 lakh license applications were received.

According to the department, a revenue of Rs 218 crore was generated through applications. Officials attribute the dip to the application fee of Rs 3 lakhs.