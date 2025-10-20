Telangana Excise dept receives 89K applications for liquor shop license

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department received 89,344 applications for liquor shop licenses from across the state till October 18.

The excise department extended the application deadline for a liquor shop license till October 23. While Shamshabad topped the list of applications with 8110, Saroornagar had 7,595, and Medchal stood third with 5203.

As many as 2,960 applications were received for liquor shop license in Hyderabad. The application deadline was extended following complaints from applicants who cited difficulties in filing due to the BC Bandh and bank closures. Authorities stated that the extension was made in response to requests from applicants and interested entrepreneurs.

As a result of the extension, the liquor shop draw that was initially scheduled for October 23 has been postponed.

The draw will now be conducted on October 27 in the presence of district collectors.

Application submissions for the new excise policy began on September 26. The application fee has been increased from Rs 2 lakh under the previous policy to Rs 3 lakh this time.